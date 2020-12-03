Jorja Smith Assists On Enny's Powerful "Peng Black Girls (Remix)"

While we've been waiting on new music from Jorja Smith, she's come through with a few guest features to hold us over until the release of her sophomore album. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with Popcaan on "Come Over." Now, she's come through for the remix of Enny's powerful single, "Peng Black Girls." The single celebrates self-love and the beauty of Black women across the world.

"Everything about the remix coming together honestly feels like a divine hand,” Enny said in a statement. “It was created in a slight state of panic during the first lockdown by Paya & Srigala but we all knew it was something special when we heard it. Then to have Jorja drop a cold verse and bring a whole new vibe to it. Madness! The remix song and vid all just reiterate again the culture of being ‘Black and British’ and living in it."

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've got the camera, my girls are posin'

I need some back up then my ones are rollin'

Grown woman ting, so I'm never at risk

Mind my own business so I'm never in mess

