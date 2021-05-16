Another week, another R&B Season playlist update with a few necessary recent releases from the genre's brightest stars. To kick things off, Jorja Smith emerged with her latest body of work, Be Right Back. The UK songstress's new project serves as her follow-up to her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. Be Right Back largely finds Jorja shining on a solo tip. "Home," produced by Ed Thomas," was an immediate highlight that you're guaranteed to have on repeat for the weeks to come.

Following a rather off Instagram Live session with Mark Zuckenberg regarding his request inbox, T-Pain unveiled a brand new single for the fans with some assistance from Kehlani. The record flips his classic record "Buy U A Drank" with an updated banger for 2021. There's no doubt that this collaboration with Kehlani and T-Pain will live on throughout this summer. The song was co-produced by DJ Montay and T-Pain. Hopefully, it's a sign that Pain got some more heat in the stash for the summer.

Other additions on this week's R&B Season playlist include up-and-comer Jenevieve who dropped off her latest single, "Eternal" this week. Additionally, we have Mereba's latest single, "Rider."

Check out this week's installment of R&B Season below and follow HNHH on Spotify for more playlists.

