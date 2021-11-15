Jorge Masvidal has fought against and alongside some legends in the past. He has a particular soft spot for the likes of Nick Diaz, who recently went up against Robbie Lawler, and ended up losing. Diaz simply isn't the fighter he was in the past and it is putting him at risk of getting badly hurt by other guys.

Masvidal spoke about this reality recently as he appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Masvidal spoke about Diaz and how he wants nothing but the best for the guy. Masvidal knows what kind of talent Nick Diaz, however, he is also concerned that the fighter might get himself hurt.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“[It was] not the Nick Diaz that I’m accustomed to, obviously,” Masvidal told Helwani. “I was fighting alongside Nick when he was in Strikeforce and I was in Strikeforce, so I knew a very different Nick Diaz. I don’t want to see the guy get hurt, man. I would love to see him in peak shape, go in there and fuck some people up, but I don’t know how much of a reality that is now after seeing his last performance. I want to see him not get hurt. And if he does go back in there, I want to see him as close as we can to his old self. I don’t think his last performance, we got to see that.”

It remains to be seen when Diaz will return to the Octagon and who it will be against. Either way, Diaz is an exciting fighter and we hope he can find that form that made him such a legend in the first place.