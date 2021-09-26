Returning to mixed martial arts for the first time in nearly seven years, Nick Diaz suffered a TKO to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, Saturday night, at T-Mobile Arena. Diaz went down early in the third round after a flurry of punches from Lawler.

Speaking with the referee after going to the ground in the third round, Diaz made it clear he couldn't go on. He disclosed after the fight that he may have injured his knee.

“I'm glad at least I put on a show,” Diaz said. “I knew I had it coming. There was a lot of stress coming into this one. ... I don't have any excuses. It was a long time off.”



Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

Diaz last fought in January 2015 against Anderson Silva and stepped away from the sport afterward, explaining that he doesn't enjoy it anymore. He declined numerous offers to return for several years.

Lawler praised Diaz afterward, saying that he put together a great performance: “He did a great job, but I was just relentless. That’s what I expected, for him to push the pace, but I was right there with him."

"It was a fun fight, and that's the stuff I like to do," Lawler added.

[Via]