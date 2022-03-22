Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington fought just a couple of weekends ago, and in the end, it was Covington who came out victorious. Since that fight, the two men have been going after each other on social media, and it is very clear that there is no love lost between the two. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Masvidal would want to try and exact revenge on his new arch-nemesis.

Last night, Masvidal ambushed Covington outside of Papi Steak in Miami, and now, footage from the altercation has been obtained by TMZ. As you can see down below, Masvidal was yelling at Covington, all while the latter was trying to get back into the restaurant so he could escape the ambush. In the end, Masvidal ultimately accomplished nothing with his tirade.

As you can see in the other video below, Covington was swarmed by cops after the altercation as they tried to get to the bottom of what happened. At this point, little is known in terms of what is going to happen to both fighters, although considering the fact that no one was hurt, it's safe to say everyone will just end up going their separate ways.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

