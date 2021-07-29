Zion Williamson was a star coming out of Duke and he has already become one of the most blockbuster players in the NBA. He is delivering highlight-reel plays every single night and while the Pelicans haven't exactly been contenders, there is no doubt they are fun to watch because of Zion's presence. The basketball star has his own signature shoe with Jumpman called the Jordan Zion 1, and throughout the summer, the shoe has been given plenty of new colorways.

The latest one to be shown off is this "Pelicans" model which is a nod to the team's white, gold, red, and blue city edition uniforms. The upper on this shoe is half white, half blue, all while the tongue is metallic gold with some red writing. These elements come together to form a shoe that is perfect for all of you New Orleans fans out there. It's a model that stands out on the court and it will match well with Zion's jersey this season.

As for the release date, you will be able to cop these as of Wednesday, August 4th for $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

