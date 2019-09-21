Throughout the 90s, one of the most recognizable shoes was the "Grape" Air Jordan 5 which featured a white leather upper along with purple and teal highlights. The shoe was an incredible success and has been released numerous times throughout the last few decades. Jordan Brand is always playing around with the "Grape" aesthetic and have even placed it on silhouettes outside of the "V."

Now, Jordan Brand is going all-in with its brand new Jordan Mars 270 silhouette and have been transplanting some iconic colorways onto it. This time around, the Jordan Mars 270 will be graced with the "Grape" colors we all know and love. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe features a white leather and mesh upper, while purple is on the tongue, midsole, and back heel. Teal shows up right alongside the purple but in a more complementary way.

For now, there is no official release date for these although according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, they will be dropping in the near future for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about this new model.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike