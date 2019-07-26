One of the most interesting Jordan Brand silhouettes to be released this Summer is the Jordan Mars 270 which is a hybrid silhouette designed by Spike Lee's son. The shoe combines design features from the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, and of course, the Nike Air Max 270. It's a pretty interesting looking sneaker and has seen some dope colorways so far. While hybrid shoes might not be for everyone, there is certainly a lot to like here and if you want to give a shoe a chance this Summer, it's this one.

It's been reported that the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" is coming back next year and to celebrate this, the Jordan Mars 270 is getting a "DMP" colorway of its own. The vast majority of the shoe is covered in black, while gold detailings appear on the midsole as well as the back heel. These gold details are subtle and don't overpower the look of the shoe which helps make the aesthetic a lot more palatable.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will cost $160 USD and will be dropping within the next few weeks.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

