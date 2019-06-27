Jordan Brand is ramping up its efforts this Summer and the Jordan Mars 270 is a big part of their plans. The shoe was revealed to the world by Spike Lee as it was designed by his son, Jackson. What's interesting about the sneaker is that it is a hybrid of the Air Jordan 1, 4, and 6 with the back heel replicating the unit from the Air Max 270. Overall, it's a pretty interesting looking sneaker that has elicited a lot of intrigue from sneakerheads.

The upper of the sneaker is completely black and it appears as though it comes in a nice suede material. From there, the shoe goes for a glow in the dark aesthetic, hence the name "green glow." This look is placed on the outsole as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the back heel.

This might not be a great Summer colorway but it certainly stands out on feet. If you're interested in copping it, it will be available as of Monday, July 8th for a price that is currently unknown, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

