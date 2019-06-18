It's a well-established fact that Spike Lee is one of the biggest Jordan heads out there and over the years, he has created his own sneakers with Jumpman. He has helped create the Air Jordan Son Of Mars and the Air Jordan Spiz'Ike which are some of the most popular hybrid models out there. Now, Lee's son, Jackson, is creating his very own shoe with Jordan Brand which is being called the Jordan Mars 270.

This sneaker is appropriately named as it uses the Air Max unit found on the Nike Air Max 270. The Air Max unit is found on the back half of the midsole and sits below a hybrid upper. When it comes to the upper, it is composed of the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 4, and the Air Jordan 6.

Lee has been posting teasers of the shoe on his Instagram and he seems to be pretty proud of what his son has accomplished here. It's definitely an interesting looking sneaker and could stand to be a big hit this Summer.

So far there is no release date or price associated with the shoe so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.