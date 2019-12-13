The Jordan Dub Zero, a sneaker that originally debuted back in 2005, is slowly but surely making a comeback. The kicks have re-released in multiple colorways already, and fans of the cult classic will be happy to learn that the one of the OG designs is on the horizon.

An official release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will be available in the coming weeks.

For the uninitiated, the Dub Zero is a hybrid sneaker borrowing design cues from eight different Air Jordans including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20.

This OG colorway features the familiar red, white and black design, highlighted by glossy patent leather detailing and an eye-catching laser etched upper that swarms both the medial and lateral portions of the silhouette. If you weren't a fan of the kicks when they debuted all those years ago you're probably still not interested in copping a pair now, but it's worth noting that this colorway is rumored to drop sometime this month for $160.

