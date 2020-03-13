Jumpman has been putting an increased emphasis on its non-numbered Air Jordan models, recently. For instance, hybrid silhouettes have been all the rage and Jordan Brand is making sure they are getting they love they deserve. One silhouette that has been brought back over the past couple of weeks is the Jordan Dub Zero which is a mixture of eight models including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 20.

The latest colorway of the Dub Zero to be unveiled is the "Camo" offering which can be found, below. Camo is found on the overlays while the base is a dark green made out of patent leather. These aesthetics come together nicely to create a shoe that strikes a balance between lowkey and flashy. If you're someone who likes camo on their sneakers and has been dying for a chance to cop the Dub Zero, these may just be the sneaker for you.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping soon so if you plan on copping, be on the lookout at your local sneaker shop. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

