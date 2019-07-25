Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have today unveiled the club's all-new Infrared away kit for the 2019-20 season. The uniform is flooded in the iconic infrared shade which was first introduced on the iconic Air Jordan 6 back in 1991.

The jersey is framed by a black trim on the collar and sleeves, while the same black detailing appears on the shorts and on the socks in the shape of a double horizontal hoop just below the knee. On the reverse of the collar there is an ode to Paris, a city now synonymous with Jordan and set to be illuminated by an infrared glow in 2019-20.

As worn by superstars such as Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, the kit will debut on the field during the PSG men's friendly against Internazionale Milan on July 27 in China. The infrared uniform is available now for Nike App members and psg.fr, with a Nike.com release scheduled for July 27.

