Jordan Brand and Nike have been making a concerted effort over the last few months to bring more colorways and models of their coveted golf shoes to the market. Golf season is in full swing and all of the golfers out there have been clamoring to hit the links and flex their best fits, which, of course, includes some dope golf kicks.

One of the golf silhouettes that Jordan Brand has been pushing is the ADG and today, they unveiled the sneakers' latest colorway which mimics the infamous Air Jordan 11 "Concord." This model, dubbed "Dark Concord," features a white leather upper while Concord-colored elephant print can be found on the toe box and the back heel. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo is found on the tongue. As for the outsole, that comes in an icy translucent hue that adds to the Air Jordan 11 aesthetic.

If you're looking to cop, you can get them at nike.com right now for $140 USD, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

