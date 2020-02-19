If you're familiar with Jordan Brand, then you know how important the "Bred" colorway is. Of course, "Bred" is a shortening of the words black and red. The colorway was named after the color scheme of the Chicago Bulls which is the team Michael Jordan played for. With this in mind, it's easy to see why so many Jumpman sneakers featured this black and red mark up. Over the years, there have been various new Jordan silhouettes and they've all eventually been given the "Bred" scheme.

The Jordan Air Max 200 is no different. This latest Jordan silhouette uses Air Max 200 technology in the midsole while the rest of the upper features a new frame. Just like you would expect from a "Bred" colorway, this sneaker has a black upper while highlights such as the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the Air Max unit, are red.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are set to arrive in the coming weeks for $125 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this silhouette and whether or not it's something you would purchase.

Image via Nike

