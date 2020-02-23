Jordan Brand has been dropping some dope shoes throughout the early stages of 2020 and the Jordan Aerospace 720 has been a big part of that. If you're unfamiliar, the Jordan Aerospace 720 is a new silhouette that looks like something an Astronaut would wear in space. The upper features some synthetic materials while the midsole is made of the same technology as the Air Max 720. Over the past few months, we have seen some dope colorways of the shoe and throughout the year, we can bank on Jumpman to deliver even more.

The latest colorway to be revealed is this "Orca" offering which comes in a simple white and black. White dresses the vast majority of the upper while black is placed on the side panels, midsole, outsole, and even the Jumpman logo on the tongue. If you like the look of the Aerospace 720 but want something just a little bit more basic, this is shaping up to be a great cop.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping soon for $200 USD. For those in the market for something a bit more futuristic, these are a solid cop so be on the lookout.

Image via Nike

