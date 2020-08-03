When the NBA rebooted just last week, Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac was immediately thrust into the spotlight after he decided to not kneel for the anthem, while also refusing to wear a Black Lives Matter shirt. Isaac has been known for his conservative views and said that BLM simply wasn't part of his relationship with God and the gospel. Unfortunately, Isaac is now in the spotlight for a different reason as he suffered a devastating ACL injury.

Isaac has been a standout on the Magic this season, and now, he will have to miss upwards of an entire year with his injury. Despite this massive setback, Isaac took to Twitter this morning where he urged people to keep an eye on him as he guaranteed a massive comeback.

"IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!!" Isaac wrote.

These types of injuries are horrible to see, so we hope Isaac can recover both fully and quickly. If he can come back at 100 percent, he will certainly be in high demand from teams around the NBA.