Orlando Magic star was coming into the NBA bubble with something to prove. After having a phenomenal season, Isaac suffered a knee injury which kept him out of the lineup for quite some time. Once the season was suspended, he was able to take more time to heal, and eventually, he was ready to go for this final slate of games. In the team's first bubble game, Isaac showed just how good he is and made an immediate impact as his team beat the Brooklyn Nets.

Last night, Isaac was helping his team take on the Sacramento Kings when he eventually went down with what looked like a horrific knee injury. Isaac was on the ground in pain for quite some time until trainers came over and wheeled him away. After the game, an MRI revealed that he suffered an ACL injury which will most likely keep him out of basketball for a year.

This news is horrendous for Isaac as he has an upcoming contract negotiation. Not to mention, the Magic are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, and losing Isaac in any capacity will keep the team from reaching their full potential.

We're wishing Isaac a full and quick recovery.