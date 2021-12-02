Jon Jones has been through a ton of controversies as of late. After his recent arrest for domestic violence, Jones was reportedly banned from the gym belonging to his former coach, Mike Winkeljohn. Jones has never shied away from speaking his mind on various topics, so it should come as no surprise that he decided to go after Winkeljohn on Twitter. Unfortunately, the tweets were deleted, however, ClutchPoints was able to capture them before they were gone.

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard," Jones said. "This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole”

From there, Jones went on to address the whole entire part about being suspended from the gym and even the reasons behind leaving his team. Ultimately, Jones just doesn't like Winkeljohn, which is why he ended up leaving in the end.

“I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him," Jones said. “Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years.”

At this point, the relationship between these two seems permanently fractured, although Jones doesn't seem to care all that much. As for the deleted tweets, who knows why he decided to get rid of such evidence.

