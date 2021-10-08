Jon Gruden is now in the spotlight for the worst reason as a recent report from The Wall Street Journal exposes him for sending an e-mail back in 2011 that used racial stereotypes to put down NFLPA Executive Director, DeMaurice Smith. In the alleged e-mail, Gruden said “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires." These comments were written to former Washington Football Team general manager, Bruce Allen.

According to the report, these comments were made while Gruden was an employee at ESPN, and they also took place during the brief lockout period that took place that year. When asked about the e-mail, Gruden expressed regret saying "I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This news is being taken very seriously by the NFL as they released a statement saying "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Smith also gave a comment on the story, and as he explains, it's not the first time he has heard demeaning racial comments about himself. “Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs,” Smith said. “I’m sorry my family has to see something like this but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me.”

For now, Gruden will remain in his head coaching role with the Raiders, although there is no doubt that his reputation has taken a large hit. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you updates on this developing story.