Joker was undoubtedly one of 2019's most anticipated movies that received a ton of backlash and praise, simultaneously. The controversy surrounding the film perhaps overhyped it a tad but most people agreed that Joaquin Phoenix's performance was outstanding, maybe even one of the best performances of the year.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It shouldn't come as a surprise that it secured eleven nominations at the Oscars; leading the award show with the most nods. Todd Phillips was nominated for Best Director and Joaquin Phoenix received a nod for Best Actor. It was also nominated for Best Picture which now makes it the second comic book film to secure such nomination. Joker now joins Black Panther as the only two comic book films to earn Oscar nods for Best Picture. Joker also marks the first DC Comic character to get a nomination for Best Picture.

Although we won't be able to know if Joker actually takes home Best Picture, it did take home a few Golden Globe Awards. Joaquin Phoenix's take on Arthur Fleck got him an award for Best Actor which could be a telling sign of what to expect at the Oscar's. After all, the voting for the Oscars typically ends a few days after the Golden Globes.

Do you think Joker will take home Best Picture? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.