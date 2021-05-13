JoJo & Parson James Duet For "Dirty Laundry"

JoJo has been around seemingly forever, and yet her music sounds as fresh as any r'n'b artist that's cropped up recently (and if you need a reminder, check out our Next Generation of R&B feature for the current who's who). After all, she started in the game as an r'n'b-slash-pop star back when she was just a teen, so now, at 30-years old, JoJo has visibly (or perhaps, audibly) evolved her sound, just as she's matured along with it. To that effect, the singer dropped her strongest album to date, good to know, just over one year ago.

Since releasing her fourth album, JoJo hasn't flooded us with new music, although she's popped up with a sparse record every now and then, including the most recent in January, "American Mood." Now, she's back once again, although this time alongside fellow r'n'b singer Parson James. Parson James happens to be making his HNHH debut with their collaborative record, "Dirty Laundry," a heartwarming duet about opening up fully to the one you love.

The two dropped the audio at the end of April, however today, they've blessed us with the official music video, which we're using to highlight the collab since the initial drop went under our radar. But it's not to be missed.

Check it out, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooh, lay it out for me, your highs and low

All the in-betweens, you can't unfold

And I'll believe you when it starts to rain

That's the only way to fix this stain

It's on your face

And I can't stand to see you this way

Oh, this way, yeah, this way because

- JoJo