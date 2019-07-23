Kawhi Leonard had the Los Angeles Lakers feeling a little bit slighted when he chose the Los Angeles Clippers over them. This isn't surprising when you consider how the Lakers have been a much better organization than the Clippers over the years. Regardless, Kawhi felt as though the Clippers were a better fit and thanks to a new report from The Athletic, we now understand why. Essentially, Leonard wasn't interested in joining a super team that would feature the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"On a fundamental level, the idea of forming a Big Three with James and Davis didn’t appeal to Leonard’s core sensibilities," the articles reads. "He forged his legacy taking down super teams — like the 2014 Miami Heat and the 2019 Golden State Warriors — rather than joining them.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Leonard's decision to join the Clippers makes sense as he is now the undisputed best player on the team. He will also be joined by Paul George who was traded the night Leonard officially made his decision to join the team. With this new duo formed, there's a good chance the Clippers could find themselves competing for a championship this season.

Yesterday, Leonard and his camp were criticized for making unreasonable demands to the teams that were trying to win his services.