Johnny Manziel's football career is one that has been heavily studied and scrutinized over the years. Of course, he started out with Texas A&M, where he eventually won a Heisman Trophy. From there, everything went downhill as he was pretty awful with the Cleveland Browns. He then went to the CFL, where he was ultimately banned, before going to the now-defunct AAF for all of one week.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Manziel revealed that he is actually interested in getting back into the football world, this time as a coach potentially. Manziel noted that he loves Texas A&M and that he would love to go back and be a part of the program someday.

Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images

"Now, it's figuring out where exactly that's gonna be -- whether its continuing to work with the FCF or something I'm really interested in as well is going back to Texas A&M and being a part of my school, or the program or whatever it is," Manziel said. "I miss my school, I miss College Station, I miss the feeling of those great times that I got to have when I was in college, and our new athletic director at Texas A&M, Ross Bjork, is a beauty of an individual and an awesome person."

It still remains to be seen whether or not Manziel would be welcomed back at the school as a coach, however, he could certainly make an impact. At the end of the day, Manziel still loves the game, and his experience in college would definitely do wonders in helping to develop their QBs.

