Draymond Green is one of the most confident players in the entire NBA, even if sometimes, he is having a rough go of things. During his time with the Golden State Warriors, he has been able to win three championships and is constantly making All-NBA Defensive teams. These accolades recently led him to a bold proclamation as he said he was the best defender to ever play the game. In his heart, Green truly believes he's the best and no one is going to tell him otherwise.

Recently, John Salley sat down with VladTV for an interview and the former basketball star was asked about Green's comments. As you can imagine, Sallley was not sold on Green's assertions and even said the Warriors star was "Trippin."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

When asked who should be considered the best defender of all-time, Salley was quick to suggest that the honor should actually go to Dennis Rodman who won numerous titles with the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons. Rodman was the rebound king and he was almost impossible to play against. Salley saw this first hand so it only makes sense he would pay homage to a Hall of Famer.

Salley made sure to explain that he respects Green and everything he does although, at this point, Green has a long way to go before becoming the best ever.