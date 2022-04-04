Cam Kirk is one of the most famous photographers in the hip-hop world, and just a few years ago, he decided to take his creative vision and turn it into a label for photographers called Collective Gallery. Photographers are the unsung heroes of popular culture as they are constantly capturing iconic moments that become part of the public discourse for years to come. With Collective Gallery, Kirk is bringing photographers together and giving them the money and resources to put together projects, shoots, and even merchandise deals.

Entertainment and music executive John Rose has been brought along for the ride, and as the manager of the label, he has been looking to secure some big partnerships. Recently, that is exactly what he did as Collective Gallery signed on with Atlantic Records, which will help further the agency, and help create a more global and universal platform.

Image via Collective Gallery

“Photographers are the biggest playmakers who are breaking and blowing up artists," Rose said in a press release. "Everything is digested through content. While music is important, being able to package [and then present] that is more important than anything [at present].”

With photographers gaining larger platforms, there is no doubt that we will continue to see new talent rise throughout the profession. Photography is an art in and of itself, and these new initiatives will only help strengthen the solidarity between artists and their work.

You can see some of the work that Creative Collective photographers have done, down below.







