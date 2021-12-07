mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Trap Shares New Project "Dr. Trap"

December 06, 2021
Dr. Trap
Joey Trap

Joey Trap drops off his new project, "Dr. Trap."


It pays to be a fan of Joey Trap. While most rappers leave months, even years, in between projects, Trap has consistently delivered bodies of work on a near-monthly basis. The hustle is truly unmatched, especially when you consider the fact that's he's a bit more thoughtful with his rhymes compared to many other MCs these days. And his dedication to his craft shines on every single project he puts out.

His latest, Dr. Trap, opens up with the rapper rattling off flows like it's nothing on the title track. Over the course of the 8-song effort, Joey Trap offers fans insight into his wins and losses with a versatile pick of beats that highlight his technical prowess.

Trap's new project follows ALIEN and marks his fourth project of the year. Check it out below. 

MIXTAPES Joey Trap Shares New Project "Dr. Trap"
