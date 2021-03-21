mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Trap Keeps The Circle Tight On "LOYALTY"

March 21, 2021 11:53
LOYALTY
Joey Trap

Joey Trap shares his latest project, "LOYALTY."


It feels like there's an endless stream of music when it comes to Joey Trap. The East Coast rapper has maintained a lyrical approach to his craft while incorporating more progressive sounds that resonate with the current climate of the culture. Over the past year, he's unleashed four projects including Wild West and STFU. This month, he arrived with his first body of work of the year titled, LOYALTY. The rapper's latest project includes 12-tracks, including singles like "YUCA," "BRACE" and LICKED," without a single feature in sight, leaving all of the room for Joey to shine.

With a run-time of a little over 22-minutes, Joey Trap proves that there's no stopping him on his latest offering. Press play on LOYALTY below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

