Joey Trap Drops Off His Latest Project "Trap Jack 3"

Joey Trap has been popping up on our radar over the past few years. Songs like "I Got Top At Bikini Bottom" have helped him gain a significant amount of attention across America. Although born and raised in New York, he's currently based in San Diego and the influences of the East and West coast can be heard through his music.

The rapper's Trap Jack 2 was one of the mixtapes that helped shine a light on his name. This week, he returned with the third installment to the Trap Jack series. Trap Jack 3 is a 23 song project with no features whatsoever. The project showcases his versatility. He bounces around over different types of production while attacking it with different flows and styles.

Peep the rapper's latest effort below.