With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Al Horford, and Tobias Harris at the helm, many believe the Philadelphia 76ers can come out of the Eastern Conference and go to the NBA Finals. The 76ers were one bounce away from the Eastern Conference Finals last season and had they played the Milwaukee Bucks, they would have had a good chance to get to the NBA Finals. Regardless, the 76ers are set up to succeed for years to come and fans should be very excited about what their team can offer them.

Harris was a staple of the team after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers and recently, he made some interesting comments at a basketball camp. “Joel Embiid is for sure the best center in the NBA," Harris said.

Embiid is definitely a good player but calling him the "best center in the NBA" is definitely some high praise. Embiid was a monster for the Sixers last season and was able to average 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. If he can keep up that pace next season, the 76ers could propel themselves to a one seed in the conference. Either way, Harris' comments will certainly create a ton of debate.

Do you agree with what Harris has to say here or is he way off?