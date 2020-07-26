Joe Rogan's podcast is easily one of the biggest in the world and it is easy to see why. Rogan has a large appeal as he interviews people with various different political beliefs and backgrounds. As for Rogan's own opinions, the comedian typically delves into his personal experiences to explain why he feels a certain way about something. The best example of this was on his recent podcast with Joe De Sena, where he talked about the negative effects of gaming.

Back in the day, Rogan used to be an avid Quake player and would get wrapped up in the game for hours. Looking back on that experience, Rogan admits that the game was consuming his life. This led him to voice an opinion that has some on the internet upset. Simply put, Rogan believes gaming can become a serious issue.

"Video games are a real problem," Rogan said. "They're a real problem. You know why? Because they're f**king fun. You do them, and they're real exciting, but you don't get anywhere. [...] You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing f**king video games. Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the f**k game is... You're gonna waste your time."

Rogan did eventually make it a point to note that some gamers can turn their hobby into a professional career although the chances of that are basically slim to none.

What did you think of what he said?