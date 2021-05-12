Fans of The Joe Budden Podcast are currently in the midst of mourning the end of an era. Two weeks removed from Rory and Mal's return to the Joe Budden Podcast after a self-imposed hiatus, leaked audio from the 437th episode marks the proverbial nail in the coffin for the long-running and beloved series.

"Since Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he's running the show," states an incensed Joe. "He feels like he's entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired, and you are not welcome back." In subsequent tweets, Budden confirmed that he would no longer be working with Rory, and has since offered further clarification on his position.

"Friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen," writes Joe, alluding to something deeper behind-the-scenes. "I get far away from the threat.... You can think piece until your face turns blue."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

A fair prediction, as many blue-faced fans are currently in the midst of trying to unpack the internal turmoil that brought The Joe Budden Podcast to an unceremonious end. Some have invoked Akademiks, with predictions that Joe will be quickly mobilizing to reunite with his longtime Everyday Struggle co-host -- who happens to be engaged in a disrespectful feud with both Rory and Mal. Others have even drawn comparisons to an old Budden classic "Three Sides To A Story," noting that situations are seldom as clear-cut as they appear to be.

Depending on who is asked, Joe has done himself a favor by cutting ties with negative associates or doomed himself to go out in a similar fashion to Alonzo from Training Day. It's a testament to the passion that The JBP has elicited from its fanbase, and it should be interesting to see if and when details of the implosion come to light. As of now, only Joe has publically commented on the fallout, while Mal and Rory have opted to remain silent.