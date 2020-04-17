If you've been watching sports on Fox for the last few years, then you know who Joe Buck he is. Buck is the infamous play-by-play man for both football and baseball and he has become a legend in the booth whether you like him or not. Over the past few weeks, Buck has been doing play-by-play for home videos that fans send him. In fact, Buck revealed that some fans have sent him sex tapes to comment over.

While Buck has refused to do these videos, it hasn't stopped porn companies from soliciting his services. According to TMZ, a company called ImLive is offering Buck upwards of $1 million for six weeks worth of services. Essentially, they want him to do commentary for 25 live shows on a weekly basis.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

As you would probably expect, Buck has declined the generous offer noting that this isn't something he would want to do in this stage of his life. Regardless, he still had some jokes about the situation.