Joe Buck is known as one of the most seasoned play-by-play broadcasters in the entire world and is mostly known for his work on Fox doing both football and baseball. Without any sports on TV, Buck has been left to his own devices at home and just like the rest of us, he is starting to get extremely bored. Buck has decided to cure this boredom with a good cause. Essentially, he has been taking home video submissions from people. From there, he picks the ones he likes and does play-by-play over them. The individuals who get their videos chosen must then submit to a charity of their choice.

During a recent radio interview, Buck revealed that some people have started sending him sex tapes with the intention of him doing some narration. Of course, Buck isn't really up for it but perhaps when he's older, he will reconsider.

"I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life," Buck said. "Maybe later in life, but not now."

Despite the sex tape submissions, it's clear that Buck's work is making a difference and we really love the initiative he has shown. Hopefully, for his sake, the sex tapes will stop rolling in.