Hunter Biden has been at the center of much controversy in the past few months. While his name has been brought up during the recent impeachment due to his seat on the Burisma, a Ukranian natural gas company, it appears he was up to much more during that time. According to PageSix, employees at a famous strip club in DC have a suspicion that he previously smoked crack inside a VIP.



Alexis C. Glenn-Pool/Getty Images

Archibald's strip club in Washington, D.C. was a place where Hunter Biden allegedly frequented, dropping thousands of dollars over the course of several visits, as well. Biden's previously acknowledged issues with substance abuse in the past but Archibald has now alleged that he may have been smoking crack in a VIP room at their club in 2018. A security guard said that there was no issue with Biden except for one time when they had "suspicion of drug use."

"There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. "We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.” Adding, "VIP employees suspected it was crack."

Joe Biden made his entrance race to become the Democratic nominee in the 2020 Presidential election earlier this year. Trump used the Ukraine scandal in an attempt to distract the public from his own scandal but so far, investigations haven't proven that Hunter Biden did anything wrong.