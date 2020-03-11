The Los Angeles Clippers and Joakim Noah recently came to terms on a 10-day contract, nearly six months after the team had first expressed an interest in signing the veteran center. So what took so long? Apparently, a freak accident involving a stainless steel ice tub prevented Noah from playing up until now.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During Tuesday night's Clippers-Warriors broadcast on TNT, reporter Jared Greenberg revealed the bizarre injury that Noah sustained weeks before the start of the season. Says Greenberg (H/T Sports Illustrated):

“He (Noah) has not played since the end of last season when he was with the Grizzlies because of a freak injury. The Clippers had interest in signing Joakim Noah prior to the year, but in September, Noah was carrying one of those stainless steel ice tubs, and he said it cut him on the Achilles tendon. Fortunately, it didn’t rupture, but it did require a six-month rehab, which he has now worked his way back."

Noah, 35, was with his new teammates in San Francisco on Tuesday night, but he did not suit up for the team's 131-107 victory. He has not played since March 23rd of last year when he was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but the Clippers are hopeful he can still contribute meaningful minutes off the bench as a rim protector - so long as he can avoid those unruly ice tubs at the training facility.