Joakim Noah played some of his best seasons with the Chicago Bulls and when he was paired up with Derrick Rose, he was a beast on the court. Fans in Chicago loved him for his tenacity and personality, which followed him wherever he went in the league. Last year, Noah ended up retiring from basketball, and the Bulls quickly signed him to a contract so that he could officially retire as a Bull.

Tonight, Noah will be honored by the organization as they take on the New York Knicks, where he will be reunited with Rose. In fact, the Bulls have officially given Noah a new position with the team. He will now be an ambassador which is a lifetime role that will see him partake in a whole host of Bulls activations. In a statement on the team's website, Noah explained just how excited he is.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“I’m truly humbled to be honored by both the team and city that I have always loved and respected,” Noah explained. “Even more so to be able to celebrate tonight with family, friends, former players and coaches, and most of all – the Bulls fans who helped drive my energy throughout my years in a Bulls uniform at the United Center. It means so much to me that I’m now a Bull for life. I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life.”

This is exciting news for fans as it means Noah will continue to be a part of the organization for years to come. He has a ton of passion for the Bulls, and having him around will certainly bring some energy as the team looks to get back to the postseason.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

[Via]