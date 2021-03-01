Joakim Noah was a fan-favorite during his peak years with the Chicago Bulls as he was a no-nonsense gritty type player who was dominant on both sides of the floor. He didn't mind getting into people's faces and he certainly gave LeBron James some problems during a few playoff matchups. After leaving the Bulls, Noah bounced around the league for a while and last year, he was even playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. Since that time, Noah has been out of the league.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Noah is ready to retire from the NBA, after 13 seasons of basketball. What makes this retirement interesting is the fact that Noah will most likely sign with the Bulls so that he can retire with Chicago.

It remains to be seen if this will simply be a one-day contract or if it will be a deal in which Noah will get to play with the team for the rest of the year. At this point, the deal has yet to be signed although new information should be coming down the pipeline.

Either way, this is good news for Noah who will get a touching sendoff to his NBA career.

Rob Carr/Getty Images