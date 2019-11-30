JMSN Is Back With "Live Atwater Village"

JMSN has been pushing the boundaries while blending elements of R&B, electronic and soul over the past few years. The singer's project Priscilla helped launch things for him at the beginning of the decade but he's continued to drop off incredible bodies of work since. This week, he blessed fans with a project filled with live renditions of some of fan favorites. Live Atwater Village arrived this week. With ten tracks in total, JMSN delivers raw emotion while blessing fans with the live versions of songs like "Talk Is Cheap," "Drinkin', "Addicted Pt. II," "Levy," "Cruel Intentions," and many more. He includes tracks from across his discography including off of his latest effort, Velvet which dropped in 2018.

Check out JMSN's live project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.