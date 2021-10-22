This offseason, Kyle Lowry decided to leave the Toronto Raptors after a decade of success, to join the Miami Heat who boasts the talents of Jimmy Butler and various other young stars. Lowry and Butler have expressed interest in playing with one another in the past, so it shouldn't be surprising that they are already showing off solid chemistry. For instance, the new dynamic duo in Miami knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in blow-out fashion last night, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

After the game, Butler spoke to the press about Lowry and how much he loves the team's latest addition. Hilariously, Butler also revealed that it is his daughter's birthday and that he was expecting an absurdly priced gift from the Heat point guard.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Everybody knows how much lovÐµ I havÐµ for him. But more than anything, I hopÐµ that mfer knows my daughtÐµr's birthday tomorrow," Butler said. "I want a rÐµal expÐµnsive gift. 100K+, KylÐµ. ShÐµ nÐµÐµds that. Kyle, a 100k. I'm not fuÑking around!” Of course, Butler is simply joking here, although it is the kind of playful teasing that one would come to expect from a team led by a competitive guy like Butler.

The Heat are showing some promise this season and if they keep this up, perhaps they can recreate some of the magic from the Orlando Bubble.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the basketball world.