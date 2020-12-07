Jimmy Butler had himself an incredible first season with the Miami Heat as he was able to bring the team to the NBA Finals. In the end, the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games although it was an incredible series in which the Heat put up a strong fight. Just 73 days after the Heat's loss in the Finals, they will have to take to the court in a couple of weeks, as the NBA season officially commences.

This is an incredibly short turnaround for any team, and it's clear the Heat and the Lakers will be feeling the effects during the first few months of the season. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN, Butler doesn't seem too worried about the short offseason, as he noted that the fans don't care about his lack of rest. Butler is just ready to play some basketball.

“Nobody really cares [about Butler's feeling]," Butler said. "I got a job to do so that’s what I got to be ready to do…nicked up or not. I think a lot of people are going to be that. Still [got to] go out there and compete.”

The Heat have a great opportunity to go back to the Finals this season and with Butler at the helm, they will certainly be a gritty and formidable opponent.

Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images