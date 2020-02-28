Jimmy Butler is known around the league as a bit of a wildcard but that hasn't stopped him from playing his game and doing everything in his power to give his Miami Heat a win, night in and night out. Some felt like Butler didn't have what it takes to be a leader but so far, he has proven everyone wrong. The Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and have the potential to make a splash with a deep run. It remains to be seen if the Heat can sustain this success but regardless, it's clear the Butler experiment has worked so far in the 305.

Recently, Butler was asked about some of the criticism he has faced this year and as you can imagine, he doesn't really care for it.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“They can kiss my ass,” Butler said while speaking to Sports Illustrated. “You’re entitled to your opinion, but stay on the radio. You know, everybody’s big and bad on the internet. That’s O.K. The group of guys that we got, we’re gonna win. We’re gonna be fine. All I ask is that you keep that same energy when it’s like, ‘Ohhhh, [the Heat are] surprising all these people.’ Nope. I want you to still say that Jimmy made the wrong choice and their team is terrible.”

Butler has every right to feel this way especially with the way his team has been playing recently. If the Heat win a couple of rounds in the postseason, the pundits will certainly have a lot less to say moving forward.