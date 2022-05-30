Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat lost in devastating fashion to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. They were just a few points away from winning the game, and with Butler scoring 35 points, it's clear that this loss is going to sting for a while. The Heat had a very good chance of winning the title this year, and now, they will have to wait for another opportunity to do so.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Butler is very adamant that this team will be back in the winner's circle soon. In fact, Butler is guaranteeing that this team will run it back and eventually get things done, once and for all.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

“I think we had enough – I think we do have enough,” Butler said. “It sucks because you don’t know who is going to be on the roster any given year, you know what I’m saying? We had enough. Next year, we will have enough and we’re going to be right back in the same situation, and we’re going to get it done.”

The Heat have a ton of great pieces and there is no doubt they will be contenders again next season. Whether or not they can win a chip with Butler as their number one option, remains to be seen.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

