Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat finished the regular season in first place in the Eastern Conference. For the most part, the Heat were able to dominate the Eastern Conference playoffs up until their matchup against the Boston Celtics. From there, it was a dog fight in which both teams took turns leading the series. In the end, it was the Celtics who won in seven games, and it all came down to the final seconds.

As you can see in the clip below, Butler went up the court in the game's dying moments and instead of driving for two points that would have tied the game, Butler decided to go for a pull up three from deep. Butler then went on to brick the shot which eventually led to a Heat loss.

After the game, Butler was asked about his shot and whether or not he still stands behind it. As you can see, he is still confident it was the right thing to do, and his teammates feel the same way.

"My thought process was 'go for the win'...my teammates like the shot that I took, so I'm living with it," Butler said.

Now, the Celtics will go play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals while the Heat will have to think about how things ended from now until October.