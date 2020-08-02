Jimmy Butler just came off of a solid win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday although it appears as though he could be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time. This information comes in light of the fact that Butler was not present at the Miami Heat's practice on Sunday morning.

While speaking to reporters after the session, Heat star Jae Crowder spoke about Butler's absence and hinted that he is actually in quarantine and that none of his teammates really know for sure as to what is going on. In fact, it's unclear whether or not Butler will be available for the team's next match against the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine or whatever he’s in,” Crowder said per TSN. “It’s just a next-man-up mentality from a standpoint of staying locked in and engaged, because we know he’s locked in and engaged once he’s able to get back with us. It’s definitely a curveball for all of us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him. You never know what to expect.”

Considering Butler is in the Orlando bubble, it only makes sense that he would have to quarantine if he feels like he may have COVID. However, if he were feeling that way, it would only make sense that his team would have to quarantine as well. For now, it appears to be a confusing situation with very few answers.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

[Via]