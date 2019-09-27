Jimmy Butler has proven himself to be a dynamic force on offense over his last few seasons in the NBA. His talent speaks for himself and if you were any of the 30 teams in the league, you would love to have him. While Butler is certainly a phenomenal asset to have, there have been incidents over the years that have some teams worried he could be more of a disruption than anything else. For instance, Butler was able to get himself out of Chicago and once he started playing with the Timberwolves, he quickly began arguing with his own teammates.

Once Butler got to Philadelphia, there was less chatter surrounding his antics and he was able to put together a solid campaign. Now, Butler is on the Miami Heat and will become the number one option on a team that just lost their best player in Dwyane Wade. Today, Butler took part in the team's preseason press conference and addressed his perceived reputation. "I'm not an asshole like everybody thinks that I am," he said according to Ira Winderman.

Butler will have to be a leader on this Heat squad that boasts some young rookies like Tyler Herro. The superstar small forward will be as determined as ever to prove his haters wrong and when it comes to the city of Miami, Butler fits in great.

Once he gets in his bag, the Heat may very well become one of the more intriguing teams in the league.