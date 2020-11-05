mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jim Jones Gets Political On "Election"

Aron A.
November 04, 2020 20:29
Jim Jones

Jim Jones is back with his latest offering, "Election."


Jim Jones has been couped up at the crib with his home studio set-up where he's been cooking up new music on the regular. Some of it, he's previewed on socials but we're banking that his next project will largely consist of records from these sessions. However, we won't have to wait that long for new music. In the spirit of the contentious 2020 elections, Jim Jones returned with his latest offering, "Elections." Tapping the Heatmakerz for a touch of urgency on the production, Jones gives a political take with mild flexes off the rip. "Prezzie on as we approach the next election," Jones raps off of the rip. "Trump turned our country upside down, it's just inception."

Check out the latest offering from Jim Jones below. Tap in with HNHH for more election-related coverage.

Quotable Lyrics
Lamborghini all Black, just like my history month
Leathers with LVs, I put that shit in the front
Thottie ridin' shotty like that bitch got a pump
That FN on my waist, got a kick when it jump

