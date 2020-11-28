Jim Jones & Fred The Godson Swap Bars On "Finito"

The deluxe edition made a return this year in full swing. An album pretty much isn't real in 2020 unless it's accompanied by a deluxe edition about a week later. I'm not necessarily for this trend but in the case of Jim Jones' El Capo, I can not complain. The rapper returned with 15 new songs for the deluxe edition of his 2019 album which includes some pretty solid features.

Fred The Godson makes two different appearances on the tracklist of Jim Jones' new deluxe album. With production handled by HeatMakerz, Jim Jones and Fred The Godson swap bars and flex their lyrical muscles while reminiscing on the hustle.

Along with "Finito," Fred The Godson also appears alongside Axel Leon and Nino Man on "Bad Boyz."

Rest In Peace, Gordo.

Quotable Lyrics

Just a thing, before we was broke, even more elusive

Play with my bread and get smoked, no excuses

Glock by the left quad

In case he try to hit me like 'Pac when he left Quad