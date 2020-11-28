mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jim Jones & Fred The Godson Swap Bars On "Finito"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 16:41
The late Fred The Godson appears twice on Jim Jones' "El Capo (Deluxe)."


The deluxe edition made a return this year in full swing. An album pretty much isn't real in 2020 unless it's accompanied by a deluxe edition about a week later. I'm not necessarily for this trend but in the case of Jim JonesEl Capo, I can not complain. The rapper returned with 15 new songs for the deluxe edition of his 2019 album which includes some pretty solid features.

Fred The Godson makes two different appearances on the tracklist of Jim Jones' new deluxe album. With production handled by HeatMakerz, Jim Jones and Fred The Godson swap bars and flex their lyrical muscles while reminiscing on the hustle.

Along with "Finito," Fred The Godson also appears alongside Axel Leon and Nino Man on "Bad Boyz."

Rest In Peace, Gordo.

Quotable Lyrics
Just a thing, before we was broke, even more elusive
Play with my bread and get smoked, no excuses
Glock by the left quad
In case he try to hit me like 'Pac when he left Quad

