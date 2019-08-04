mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jiles Hits The Ground Running With His "Fuck Jiles" EP

Milca P.
August 03, 2019 23:50
109 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Fuck Jiles
Jiles

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jiles is here.


Brockton-bred Jiles has officially arrived, unleashing his debut full-length Fuck Jiles EP onto the masses.

The new entry is an eleven-track offering that finds the young emcee conquering the role of street narrator, relaying the real-life accounts that only he knows best and arriving at a few features from voices that include Lord Felix and Starsky Go Dumb.

The end result is a carefully-woven tale that introduces listeners to an unrepentant new voice: “Everybody wants to talk about, you know, the bragging shit, the finesse, the clothes, all that shit, but ain’t nobody talking about that real-life shit,” he says in an album preview on social media. “I feel like it’s up to me to be that one person to really speak on that. I know more poor people than rich people. My city’s not the richest city, so I feel like a lot more people could resonate with what I’ve got to say.”

Jiles van buren Lord Felix leo the kind ricky felix starsky go dumb brockton massachusetts
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jiles Hits The Ground Running With His "Fuck Jiles" EP
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject