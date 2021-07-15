J.I. Tours New York In New Music Video For "Morning"

New York's J.I. traverses his hometown in a new music video titled "Morning."
New York rapper J.I. is back with a new single and music video titled "Morning."
The video for the song, directed by Austin McCracken, sees J.I. traveling throughout his home city with a girlfriend as he sings about the difficulties of turbulent relationships.
“We’ve all been in this position before," J.I. said of the song, in a press release. "I wanted to speak from my perspective about how I’m being played and manipulated and wanted to make a catchy song out of something painful. I feel like I was able to execute what I wanted to do.”
J.I.'s last track, “No Hook,” was released back in June.
If you want to catch J.I. live, he'll be going on tour this Fall. Check out the dates below.
July 24 Miami, FL Rolling Loud Miami
Sep 14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Theater
Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA TLA
Sep 16 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Sep 18 Washington, DC Union Stage
Sep 19 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Sep 22 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Sept 23 TBD TBD
Sep 24 Atlanta, GA The Loft
Sep 26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
Sep 27 Dallas, TX Trees
Sep 29 Phoenix , AZ Rebel Lounge
Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex
Oct 02 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
Oct 03 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Harlow's SOLD OUT
Oct 06 Seattle, WA Neumos
Oct 10 Denver, CO Cervante’s Other Side
Oct 11 Lincoln, NB Bourbon Theater
Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
Oct 14 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
Oct 15 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall
Oct 17 Detroit, MI Shelter
Oct 18 Toronto, ON Opera House
Oct 19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Oct 21 Buffalo, NY TBD
Oct 22 Providence, RI The Strand
Oct 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
Oct 24 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
Oct 30 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom