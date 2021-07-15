J.I. Tours New York In New Music Video For "Morning"

New York's J.I. traverses his hometown in a new music video titled "Morning."

New York rapper J.I. is back with a new single and music video titled "Morning."

The video for the song, directed by Austin McCracken, sees J.I. traveling throughout his home city with a girlfriend as he sings about the difficulties of turbulent relationships.

“We’ve all been in this position before," J.I. said of the song, in a press release. "I wanted to speak from my perspective about how I’m being played and manipulated and wanted to make a catchy song out of something painful. I feel like I was able to execute what I wanted to do.”

J.I.'s last track, “No Hook,” was released back in June.

If you want to catch J.I. live, he'll be going on tour this Fall. Check out the dates below.

July 24 Miami, FL Rolling Loud Miami

Sep 14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Theater

Sep 15 Philadelphia, PA TLA

Sep 16 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Sep 18 Washington, DC Union Stage

Sep 19 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Sep 22 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Sept 23 TBD TBD

Sep 24 Atlanta, GA The Loft

Sep 26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Sep 27 Dallas, TX Trees

Sep 29 Phoenix , AZ Rebel Lounge

Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex

Oct 02 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Oct 03 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Harlow's SOLD OUT

Oct 06 Seattle, WA Neumos

Oct 10 Denver, CO Cervante’s Other Side

Oct 11 Lincoln, NB Bourbon Theater

Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

Oct 14 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Oct 15 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall

Oct 17 Detroit, MI Shelter

Oct 18 Toronto, ON Opera House

Oct 19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Oct 21 Buffalo, NY TBD

Oct 22 Providence, RI The Strand

Oct 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Oct 24 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

Oct 30 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom